City church spreads love through blood drive

Members of World Mission Society Church of God in Pretoria gathered to give life to their “neighbours“ in need by donating blood. It was the 1440th Worldwide Blood Drive to Give Life Through the Love of the Passover and was held on Sunday.

The church’s Pretoria’s Cafeteria was full of energy where about 130 believers, their families, and neighbours gathered. After successful medical examinations and blood tests, 65 people donated 29,25l of healthy blood. The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) provided medical staff and blood donation supplies to help participants donate blood safely and comfortably. In addition, they expressed their gratitude to the blood donors who participated in voluntary blood donation, and provided snacks. Hlengiwe Lekoniya, Donor Recruiter of the SANBS, expressed her gratitude by saying “It is very important for people to donate blood. I would like to just (give) thanks for the opportunity that you gave us to come and get blood from the youth of the church.

“Thank you so much to the management of the church. Thank you for the warm welcome. Thank you for everything. We appreciate everything.” And as the representative of SANBS, she presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the World Mission Society Church of God. In the title of this blood drive is the name ‘Passover’. According to the Church of God, the ‘Passover’ is the day when Jesus Christ established a new covenant for the salvation of mankind.

It is a feast of God meaning that disasters will pass over, when it is celebrated. At the last supper with his disciples, on the day before his crucifixion, Jesus promised the forgiveness of sins and eternal life through the Passover bread and wine, which symbolises His flesh and blood. The Church of God engages in service with God’s love. The Blood Drive of the Church of God is a global event that has been actively taking place for 20 years. Those who donated blood felt proud that they had participated in a meaningful event that saves other peoples’ lives.

A donor identified only as Wayne said: “It’s been an amazing experience. It’s been a great event.” Chanelle Booysen, a member of the church said: “We regard donating as important, because Christ sacrificed to give us eternal life through His flesh and blood. Following the examples of our Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother, we also want to share the love of God with our neighbours through this blood drive. So we hope that many people in our community and in our country join blood donations.” Tatenda Faith Kanyenze, who has been taking care of her health ahead of donating blood, said: “You can save up to three lives just by donating a pint of blood. So every one of us is valuable in participating to donate blood.”