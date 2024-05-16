City delays water upgrades till next month

Many residents in areas like Arcadia and Muckleneuk have been spared long hours without water this week after the City of Tshwane rescheduled planned upgrades on water infrastructure to next month. Residents supplied water by Salvokop Reservoir, however, can expect a possible water supply interruption because of upgrades scheduled to take place on June 4.

Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the work in question will be carried out for 12 hours, from 8am until 8pm, and will result in a water supply interruption. The suburbs that will be affected are Arcadia Extension 6, Arcadia, west of Eastwood Street, Muckleneuk, north of the rail line, Pretoria Central, south of Visagie Street, Pretoria Extension 15, Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 280-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Salvokop Extension 1, 2 and 3, Sunnyside and Trevenna. Bokaba said upgrade work on the water supply network in the area was initially planned to take place on May 14.

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused by the rescheduling of the above-mentioned upgrade,” he said. Residents are encouraged to assist in conserving and using water sparingly by, for example, not watering gardens, washing cars and not cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes. They should also desist from filling swimming pools and should flush toilets only when necessary.

Meanwhile, the City yesterday warned the public about a fake Tshwane Facebook account called “Online Jobs” bearing the official logo of the municipality. The account advertises job vacancies within the metropolitan municipality, and the latest post dated May 10 alleged that the City was looking for workers to fill admin, receptionist and general staff positions. Denouncing the fake account, the City said: “Job seekers are further advised that vacancies within the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality are advertised through the e-Recruitment system, Job Forums on the City of Tshwane website (www.tshwane.gov.za) and newspapers, if they are open to external applicants.”