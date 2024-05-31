City dismisses claims of elections day sabotage

The statement that the service supply interruptions in the City of Tshwane on the elections day was a form of sabotage is disingenuous, dangerous, misleading and irresponsible. This was according to the municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba, who shot down the statement made by former ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa on X that the DA-led coalition deliberately switched off electricity and water in Soshanguve township during Wednesday's general elections.

Maepa’s post on X said: “DA coalition controlled City of Tshwane switches off water and electricity in Soshanguve on election day! It is alleged that the City of Tshwane has switched off water and electricity in Soshanguve from morning (on Wednesday).” He further inquired if the interruption of services on election day was not sabotage on the part of the municipality. Reacting to the Maepa on X, municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba posted: “Please my brother refrain from insinuating sabotage at Tshwane. We had power supply challenges in Sosha, Mamelodi, Rua Vista and Moreletapark today. Would the party you’re accusing of under-handed tactics self-sabotage itself? You’re insulting officials who don’t play politics.”

Bokaba also set the record straight in a voice note to the media, saying service interruptions experienced by the City were not an anomaly as they occur on a daily basis. According to him, some people in Mamelodi experienced a power outage which was subsequently resolved. The City said there was a leak at 2010 Block G in Soshanguve, which affected water supply in Block H, but it was repaired.

Bokaba said: “There is a narrative that there was some form of sabotage. In the City of Tshwane I can, without a shadow of a doubt and without any fear of contradiction, inform you that there was no sabotage on the part of the City.” He said service supply interruptions that occurred were as a result of system failure or cable theft. “The city technicians attended to those challenges urgently and they were resolved. To insinuate that there was any form of sabotage is disingenuous, dangerous, misleading and irresponsible,” he said.