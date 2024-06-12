City gospel singer Minister Prudence up for top award

Mpumalanga-born gospel singer Prudence Noxolo Mkhize, who performs as Minister Prudence, has been nominated for an Ingoma Award. The artist’s second release, “Siyabonga”, has been nominated for Best Worship Album at this year’s Ingoma Awards. The awards winners will be announced at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on August 31.

“I feel extremely proud of myself. I feel very honoured to be part of the 11th Ingoma awards nominees. I find this a very big opportunity for me to showcase my talent and get more exposure with regards to my new single,” she said. She added that there is a lot of work she still needs to put in with regard to getting votes. “I feel positive about my outcome on the 31st of August, hence I have already started campaigning for votes,” she added.

She has urged her fans to help her bring the award home to Tshwane by sending an SMS BWA02 to 33745. Voting lines close on August 11. She said the inspiration for her song came from all the pain and sufferings she has been through in the past. “The song is here to give hope to the hopeless. People need to be reminded that God is still here. He has never shifted regardless of whatever situation they might be going through.”