City launches new digitised system to recruit EPWP workers

The newly-launched City of Tshwane’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) digitised job recruitment system is user-friendly, accessible and will streamline the registration process. This was said yesterday by MMC for Community Social Development Peggy de Bruin during the USSD platform launch at Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria CBD.

The municipality previously used an electronic lottery system for hiring job-seekers in a bid to eliminate patronage in the recruitment process. De Bruin said: “It has been recognised that EPWP registration through the lottery process has been a challenge, often causing delays and hindering the efficient implementation of the programme.” She said the USSD platform was designed to be inclusive, ensuring that every individual between the ages of 18 and 60 years, regardless of their background or access to technology, can participate in this transformative programme.

By dialling *120*5757# on a mobile phone, individuals will be able to register for the EPWP. “This will eliminate the need for lengthy paperwork, making the registration process more efficient and convenient for all. We believe that this USSD platform will not only streamline the registration process but also enhance transparency and accountability,” De Bruin said. By digitising the registration system, she said, the City wanted to ensure that all information is captured accurately and securely, reducing the risk of errors or fraudulent activities.

“This will enable us to better allocate resources and make informed decisions to maximise the impact of the EPWP. Individuals will be able to provide their personal details, such as their names and identity numbers, allowing the City of Tshwane team to match beneficiaries with suitable EPWP employment opportunities,” she said. She hailed the platform as marking a significant step towards improving the registration process for the unemployed residents wishing to participate in the municipality’s EPWP. According to her, the platform is an affordable tool that will connect job-seekers with economic and work opportunities.

Unemployment, she said, remains a pressing problem in the society affecting numerous lives and hindering progress in the country in general. “We firmly believe that every challenge presents an opportunity for innovation and change.The development of the USSD platform presents that opportunity,”she said. She said the platform will provide real-time updates and notifications, ensuring that job seekers are informed about new opportunities as they arise.

Additionally, the platform will serve as a valuable tool for monitoring and evaluation. “We will be able to track the progress of beneficiaries, gather data on their experiences and identify areas for improvement. This will allow us to continuously enhance the programme and ensure that it remains responsive to the needs of our community,” De Bruin said. The City has invested in building a dedicated team of professionals who will provide personalised support and guidance to job seekers throughout their journey.