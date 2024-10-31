City of Tshwane issues fireworks caution ahead of Diwali

City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department has wished the Hindu community across the capital city a happy and safe Diwali celebration.

Diwali 2024 was confirmed for Thursday, October 31, and the Diwali is celebrated mainly by Hindus and Indians across the Indian diaspora for different reasons. It is also highly celebrated among other South Asian religions in various ways. Spokesperson for the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni appealed for safety during the celebrations. “We also would like to inform all participants that private fireworks displays need to be approved by the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department,” he said.

Mnguni added that the following requirements must be adhered to before the application will be considered by the Fire Safety Section for the private discharge of fireworks on premises: • The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 100 meters from buildings, roads and railway lines. • The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 20 meters from telephone lines, telegraph lines, power lines, trees and overhead obstructions.

• An area extending 50 meters from the front and to the sides of the point at which the fireworks are to be discharged must be clear of persons. • The area to be kept clear for falling residue that is expected to drop from aerial fireworks must extend for at least 100 meters to the rear of the discharge point. Mnguni said other requirements from the City of Tshwane during the applications include a sketch plan (scale 1:500) of the grounds on which the fireworks are to be discharged, showing the position of the following in relation to the area where the fireworks are to be discharged: the nearest buildings, road, railway line, telephone lines, telegraph lines power lines, trees, refreshment area and position of the area where the fireworks are stored before discharge.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate the direction in which the fireworks are to be discharged with special mention of the prevailing wind direction, the spectator area, the area to be kept clear for falling residue expected to drop from the fireworks; the location of all buildings within 200 meters from the discharge site; and the location of all trees within 200 meters from the discharge site. Applicants are also required to show overhead obstructions at or adjacent to the discharge site; the position of chemical or hazardous substances on the premises; the position of all entrances and exits on the premises; the position of the firefighting equipment on the premises and the position of service stations at or adjacent to the site. Before approval, Mnguni said a fire safety inspection is arranged and is carried out on the premises by the Fire Safety Section.

Applicants are required to be present on the premises during the fire safety inspection, then the applicants will receive the written approval or disapproval for the private discharge of fireworks. Mnguni said written approval for the private discharge of fireworks will be given if it takes place on sport fields, agricultural holdings and other suitable open areas. He said community members across Tshwane can help to ensure a safer festive season by bringing contraventions of the above to the attention of the City of Tshwane law enforcement units at the following numbers:

• Disturbance of peace: Tshwane Metro Police Department on 012 358 7095/7096 • Fire hazard at premises: Emergency Services Department on 012 310 6300/6400/ 6200 during office hours (08:00 to 16:00)