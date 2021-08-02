City of Tshwane prepares to vaccinate staff, announces sites

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane says it will be taking full advantage of the Department of Health’s initiative to recruit more volunteers by kicking off its workplace vaccine rollout programme for employees as of today. The City announced yesterday that it was ready to begin the workplace vaccine roll-out programme for its employees.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City had prioritised its employees based on risk exposure during their provision of essential services to the communities. The rollout programme would follow the age group categories as outlined by the National Department of Health and the Gauteng provincial government, starting off first with Tshwane Metro Police officials. This, he said, would then be followed by all employees aged 35 and over, all of whom could visit any of the City’s 31 vaccination sites enrolled by the Department of Health.

“All eligible employees are advised to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) and we encourage persons aged 18 to 34 to register on the site as the vaccination for this age cohort will start on September 1. Additionally, Bokaba said the City would run a parallel process with the Department of Health by making use of an emergency services mobile bus that will enable them to provide vaccination services to its employees throughout the seven regions. “The City would like to implore all eligible age groups to register on the system. However, it must be emphasised that the municipality’s vaccination sites will continue to allow walk-ins.

Tshwane MMC for health Sakkie du Plooy welcomed the initiative to recruit more volunteers as he said more volunteers would come as a relief to the metro, which was understaffed by at least 40%. Du Plooy said the City’s latest statistics indicated that Tshwane was on its way to overcoming the third wave of the virus with the number of new confirmed daily cases decreasing, while active Covid-19 cases were at the lowest they had been since last month. The City said yesterday their weekly ward-based Covid-19 campaign would be continuing with its education, screening and testing of communities in all of its seven regions. This week the campaign will be focusing on regions 1, 3, 4,5 and 6, as they had been identified as the latest Covid-19 hot spots in Tshwane. As of yesterday’s Health Department’s statistics, in Tshwane regions 5 and 7, which account for places such as East Lynne, Cullinan and Silverton, as well as Ekangala, Bronkhorstspruit, had the lowest number of new cases at 14 and 19 respectively.