City of Tshwane reservoirs begin to stabilise

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said she was pleased to report that, following interventions by the City and Rand Water on Sunday, water levels were steadily improving at all reservoirs affected by last week's water shortages. While the system remains under strain, overnight progress was made, with four of the eight previously empty reservoirs at above 20% capacity by the weekend. This includes The Reeds, Soshanguve L NW, Soshanguve SE and Mabopane Main resevoirs.

Efforts would continue to enhance flow rates and support the recovery of the remaining reservoirs, the mayor said. “We will be closely monitoring reservoir levels and providing updates as new information becomes available. “In the meantime, we urge residents who currently have water supply to use it sparingly to help maintain system stability and support the full replenishment of reservoirs.” For communities still without water, Moya said the City would continue deploying water tankers to provide relief. Water collection points have been communicated to councillors and shared through the City’s official channels.