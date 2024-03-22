City to bolster its power supply capacity

The City of Tshwane is hoping to bolster its capacity to supply power by allowing people with installed embedded generation systems to feed excess energy back into the municipality’s grid. MMC for utilities and regional operations and co-ordination Themba Fosi this week called on residents who want to feed excess energy back into the City’s grid to come forward and register.

He informed those interested in feeding excess energy back into the City’s grid about the mandatory registration on the City’s database. Fosi said: “Residents who have installed embedded generation systems like solar photovoltaics, waste to energy, energy storage, petroleum generators and bidirectional electricity meters are welcome to feed excess electricity back into the City’s grid.” The process, he said, required approval from the City and can only be allowed for registered embedded generation customers with installed bidirectional meters.

“Unauthorised feed-in of electricity poses safety risks and potential legal liabilities,” he said. Fosi said the City was developing a crediting process for customers who want to feed excess energy into its grid. “Electricity tariffs for consumption and reverse feed are reviewed annually and implemented at the beginning of each financial year on 1 July,” he said.