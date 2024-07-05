City twins’ innovative X-ray glasses promises to take the medical field by storm

In 2019, the Mphahlele twins Masego and Matlhogonolo, were playing a school soccer match in Hammanskraal when one of their teammates was injured. The injured player was rushed to hospital, but waited for hours before an X-ray scan could be taken. Right there and then, the twins wished there was a device that could take instant X-ray scans quickly.

Fast-track to 2024, and the twins, now aged 22, have launched the Digital X-Ray Glasses at Innovation Hub in Pretoria through the company they founded, aptly named Twin X Innovation. The cutting-edge innovation promises to transform the medical field, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency in medical imaging. The Digital X-Ray Glasses perform the function of an X-ray machine efficiently and effectively and break traditionally large X-ray machine into a pair of glasses. They use specialised technology to perform X-ray scans and provide diagnosis.

The glasses are poised to become an essential tool for medical practitioners, offering them a mobile and efficient solution for diagnostic imaging. Additionally, the product is expected to attract interest from potential sponsors and private sector entities looking to invest in the future of medical technology. Those who attended the launch event had a first glimpse of the Digital X-Ray Glasses, with live demonstrations and discussions on its potential impact on the medical industry and how it works. The event was attended by radiologists, potential sponsors and private sector representatives.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Digital X-Ray Glasses, a product that embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence in technology," said Masego and Matlhogonolo. "We believe this product will revolutionise how medical professionals perform their duties and open new possibilities." Their company, Twin X Innovation, is dedicated to improving patient care through advanced technological solutions.

And they have since grown into innovators, public speakers and brand collaboration of note, despite their tender age. Along the way, the product has seen the sisters win the Red Bull Basement SA Competition and finished second in the subsequent Red Bull Basement Global Competition in Istanbul, Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans listing. They became Women in Tech Africa and BrandSA PlayYourPart Ambassadors. The Mphaheles also earned a recognition by Forbes Leading Women Summit and BBC Africa Next Generation Project.

The twins attended Sikhululekile High School in Hammanskraal. Matlhogonolo is a student pilot and Masego working as a flight attendant at FlySafair. They told the Pretoria News that growing up in Hammanskraal had its trials and tribulations. "However, like everything else, it is up to you on how you want to come out and build your future," they said. "We faced a lot of challenges because of lack of exposure and resources."