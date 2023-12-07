City’s new deadline for reopening Magalieskruin refuse site

The City of Tshwane has extended the deadline for reopening Magalieskruin garden refuse site in Sinoville to December 11 owing to the high volume of waste which accumulated on-site during the municipal workers’ strike over salary increases. The City had initially announced the temporary closure of the facility from November 17 in anticipation to reopen it on December 4.

However, the Environment and Agriculture Management Department could not clear and remove all the backlog as planned. MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, advised residents that the refuse site located at Koorsboom Road will return to its normal operation on Monday. “It should be noted that almost all the garden sites are currently overwhelmed as a result of the illegal strike,”Zwane said.

He requested residents and clients to use nearby landfill sites during this period to assist the process of clearing the backlog. The City’s other operational landfill sites are in Bronkhorstspruit, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Mamelodi. “Residents and clients of garden refuse sites are urged to refrain from dumping waste on the parameters of the sites as this is regarded as an illegal dumping activity, which contravenes the City of Tshwane waste management bylaw,” Zwane said.

The penalty for illegal dumping as per the waste management bylaw is R5 000. Meanwhile, the Environment and Agriculture Management Department recently hosted another successful mini-market day for small-holder and developing farmers at Tshwane House. Zwane said: “Farmers from the seven regions of Tshwane showcased and sold their produce, including eggs, crocodile meat, fresh chickens, vegetables, nuts, bakers’ confectioneries, raw honey and natural baby food.”