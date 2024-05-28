Close to 20 illegal taxis taken off the road in Laudium

Close to 20 taxis were impounded in Laudium over the weekend during the ongoing road safety operation by the Tshwane metro police to keep the roadworthiness of public transport vehicles in check. Drivers of at least 19 taxis were caught on the wrong side of the law, and their vehicles were impounded for operating without permits.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba warned that road safety operations would continuously be conducted in all areas of Tshwane. “These operations are to ensure compliance with rules and regulations as well as reducing crime, thus providing safety for all residents,” he said. He said another road safety operation conducted by the metro police saw at least 106 road infringement fines, amounting to R80 250, issued to drivers.

On Friday, an operation targeting those drinking under the influence of alcohol was conducted at Sefako Makgatho Drive, resulting in the arrest of 10 motorists. Furthermore, Mahamba said that 94 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement fines amounting to R65 500 were issued and 330 vehicles were stopped and searched. “In the same operation, two Mercedes Benz vehicles were impounded for further investigation and verification, one of the vehicles was found with a pallet gun, and the other one was found with licence discs and number plates that were placed in the boot,” he said.

The Tshwane metro police also joined other law enforcement agencies in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas to embark on a crime-prevention operation. Mahamba said: “During the operation, several businesses were visited to check compliance with the law. One business, which was trading in liquor, was closed due to non-compliance, and the alcohol was confiscated.” He said a roadblock was conducted in the area and several vehicles were stopped and searched.