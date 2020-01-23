Cogta MEC explains why he suspended Tshwane Speaker for six months without pay









Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe has been suspended without pay, for six months after she did not preside over a council sitting, citing a possible conflict of interest. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has been suspended without pay as tensions came to a head. Gauteng's CoGTA MEC Lebogang Maile said he had decided to suspend the official without pay, after seeking legal advice. Maile said Mathebe had failed to adhere to the code of conduct and as such, he was suspending her for six months without pay. Maile’s announcement of the suspension follows weeks of heightened tension with back and forth correspondence between the MEC’s Office and the Speaker’s Office as to why she failed to fulfill her statutory duties by failing to preside over the Council meeting held on 5 December 2019. The Speaker had responded, saying she felt conflicted as she faced a motion of no confidence, a defence that Maile said was unacceptable as she was aware of the looming motion.

She, according to Maile, also failed to submit a report as to why council proceedings were disrupted and respectively abandoned as parties staged a walkout.

“We received a belated response from the Speaker on 22 January 2020. However, her response still failed to address the important substantive issues raised in our previous letters.”

He said they were allowed by legislation to take “decisive action against unbecoming behavior by any elected public representative within the sphere of Local Government.”

“The Speaker’s overall conduct was blatantly motivated to collapse the entire council proceedings to safe-guard her self-interest at the expense of the interest of the residents of Tshwane.”

He said they viewed the collapse of last week’s special sitting in a serious light and had requested a report on the collapse of the said council sitting.

“Regrettably, the Speaker declined our invite without any substantive reasons and also failed to furnish us with a comprehensive report as requested.”

“The Speaker’s overall conduct in both Council meetings and after, leaves much to be desired. The vigour with which she behaved to protect her interest to remain the Speaker at all cost irrespective of the consequences cannot be tolerated anymore.”

He said allowing such insidious conduct without any repercussions would set an untenable precedent that would permit any office bearer to abuse executive and statutory powers bestowed upon them.

“The transgressions by the Speaker are by their nature aggravating and warrant her removal from office.”

“Also, the collapse of two Council meetings under her watch directly contributed to fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as the convening of Council requires resources to be spent, which are quite substantial when looked at from a service delivery perspective.”

“It is our carefully considered opinion that the Speaker has breached Item 2 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors.”

“To that end, we invoked the powers vested in us by item 14(6)(a) of the Code and suspended the Speaker as a Councillor for a period of six (6) months without pay, effective from the date of receipt of our letter,” said Maile.

