Community ’baying for blood’ as girl, 14, in court for alleged assault of Lufuno Mavhunga

Pretoria - The residents of Tshirenzheni in Limpopo, are going to go all out in large numbers when the 14-year-old accused of bullying the late Lufuno Mavhunga appears again at a Thohoyandou court today.

Speaking to Pretoria News last night, one of the community members Tshilidzi Nengovhela said they could not wait for the accused to be locked up.

He said: “We are preparing to go out there to show her that what she did was evil and uncalled for.

“A lot of us will be in Thohoyandou tomorrow. We want to show her that we are baying for her blood like she did to Lufuno.”

When asked if his conscience did not catch up with him that the accused was a minor, he said: “ She showed that she was an adult when she beat up a defenceless person like that. So she should be able to bear the consequences.”

The accused arrested in connection with the assault of Mavhunga made her second appearance on Monday, but the matter was rolled over to today to make way for a new presiding officer.

She was apprehended last week after a video of her attacking Mavhunga went viral and the 15-year-old took her own life, sparking outrage across the country with people calling for justice.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Ndzangi said because the accused was a minor, the proceedings would be held in camera.

Pretoria News