Community rallies together for a cleaner Mamelodi

Following a vibrant launch on October 19, 2024, where over 1,000 residents came together to take part in a day of cleaning, the campaign will hold its next monthly clean-up event on November 23, 2024.

Mamelodi City NPC and the Mamelodi Heritage Institute (MHI) are thrilled to announce the ongoing success of the #MamelodiCleanStreets Campaign, a transformative initiative aimed at beautifying and caring for the community’s environment.

This month’s initiative will span across critical areas in both Mamelodi East and West, reinforcing a collective commitment to creating safer, cleaner, and more inviting public spaces. As Mamelodi continues to thrive, this campaign aims to cultivate a sense of ownership and pride within the community.

The #MamelodiCleanStreets Campaign is designed to be more than a simple clean-up. It is a concerted effort to empower residents to take charge of their shared environments, fostering unity and respect for nature. Every month, residents will dedicate one Saturday to enhancing the aesthetics and safety of their public spaces.

Lehlogonolo Magodielo, a founding member of Mamelodi City NPC, expressed the campaign's vision eloquently: “We want to create a cleaner, safer Mamelodi that we can all take pride in. This campaign is about empowering the community to take ownership of our shared spaces, and by working together, we are building a stronger, more united Mamelodi.”