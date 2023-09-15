Concern as Rand Water struggles to meet high demand for usage

Pretoria - Rand Water is struggling to keep up with high demand for usage and as a result, it is unable to maintain its reservoirs at high levels. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Masigo said the utility had expressed concern over the increase in water demand by customers in the Mapleton system, including the metro.

“This increase is putting a strain on the system and as a result, Rand Water is unable to maintain its reservoirs at high water levels,” he said. According to the water utility, primary and secondary stations were operating at maximum capacity, guided by its abstraction licence. However, Mashigo said reservoir levels were at their lowest, resulting in supply pressure being low and high-lying areas having low to no water supply.

“Tshwane receives 79% of its bulk water supply from Rand Water. As a result of this abstraction licence from the Department of Water and Sanitation as well as the limitations of available raw water sources, Rand Water has in turn given all its customers limits on the amount of water they can use,” he said. He said the decision to limit water usage to customers was done to ensure sustainable water supply. “With reducing water consumption being the only viable option to save the distribution network from collapsing, the city reiterates its plea to all residents to use water sparingly and wisely. Residents are therefore reminded that the water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the water supply by-law were never withdrawn and are still applicable,” he said.