Concerns over Bushiri-linked church in Soshanguve addressed

The threats to kick out a branch of the Enlightened Christian Gathering(ECG) church linked to a fugitive self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri from Soshanguve Block K was averted on Sunday following a meeting in which church leaders addressed concerns raised by the community. The community members were concerned that they were not informed about the existence of the church that has been operating at Phetla Shopping Complex in the area for about two months.

They said a ward 34 councillor should have been told about the church operation, but instead a resident, Jimmy Aphane and his colleague was approached by the church representatives to introduce themselves. Aphane, who conceded that he was approached, was expected to inform the community of the church’s existence. He said a community meeting for K3 residents was called to inform them about the ECG's intention to open a church at a shopping complex.

According to him, the community gave the church a go-ahead to operate. Community representative Hlohi Malema expressed concern that Bushiri, who is a fugitive who fled the country, has been accused of corruption, fraud and running a Ponzi scheme. “As a community, we're worried that our immediate community, especially the elderly, will be coerced into investing in the fraudulent activities Shepherd Bushiri is accused of. We're also worried that Bushiri has fled the country and is not answering to the charges,”she said.

In its defence the church leaders said inasmuch as they are aware of the charges against Bushiri, church members at the shopping complex are not the accused and do not carry out corrupt activities. Concern was also raised that the church has foreign nationals as part of its members, however, it was clarified that members are all South African citizens from various parts of Tshwane. Malema said all the residents are entitled to voice their opinions on the existence of the ECG Church and they were supposed to have been engaged through its ward councillor prior to the church's existence.

The meeting, she said, resolved that ECG must, as a matter of urgency, introduce themselves to a ward 34 councillor, who will then introduce the church to the community at a public meeting. Malema said: “The ECG Church at Phetla Shopping Complex will continue to operate on condition that no activities similar to those Shepherd Bushiri has fled the country for are committed by members of the ECG.” The meeting also resolved that the entire community will be informed by the church management through their ward councillor about community service initiatives.

A member of ECG residing in Block K will be added to the community WhatsApp group to inform the community of any extraordinary events taking place at the church. Community also griped about the fact that the church is contravening municipal by-laws by parking at entrance ways of nearby resident's properties and that it made a loud sound, including having its members praying at the sidewalks near residents properties. Malema said the church apologised and promised never to repeat the mistakes.