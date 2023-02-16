Confident Women in Business Expo invites women to connect, network, celebrate

Pretoria - When women in business, young and old, unite for a common purpose, something powerful happens. Businesswomen in Pretoria and surrounding areas are invited to connect, network, celebrate, grow their networks and businesses, and to support other women in business at the upcoming Confident Women in Business Expo.

Confident Women in Business is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business, and a forum to inspire, encourage and support women in business. Founder of Confident Women in Business, Cerita Nagy, believes that the expo brings women together with the intention of connecting, collaborating, and supporting one another in their business and faith journey. Cerita Nagy, founder of Confident Women in Business. Picture: Supplied According to her, Christian businesswomen in any stage of their career or in business can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships.

The expo will be held on February 24 at Loft At Nine, in Menlo Park, Pretoria from 9am to 2pm. At 11am there will be an encouraging business talk, with guest speaker Dikeledi Seleka, a business performance coach, strategist and a transformational speaker. Her topic is “Respect your Journey”.

“Before anyone can respect you - as an individual, as a woman, as a Christian, as a businesswoman, and as a CEO, you need to first respect yourself and the many hats you wear,” Nagy said. “How you show up, shows how much you respect yourself, your work, your business, your clients, and your craft. “She will share with the audience a 5-step framework she designed to help them not only love what they do, but ‘respect it and respect the journey’.

“Whether it is a new business idea, an existing business, or a woman who is looking to make a career change, this business expo is an opportunity to inspire them and grow them as businesswomen.” Dikeledi Seleka will be a guest speaker at next week’s Confident Women in Business Expo. Picture: Supplied The expo is open to visitors. For more information or to register, visit www.confidentwomeninbusiness.co.za/business-expo-pretoria or contact [email protected] Nagy highlighted that her vision and purpose for Confident Women in Business was to empower women in business through God’s word, with weekly Bible study sessions, monthly get-togethers, an annual conference, business expos, business circle events around the country, regular workshops, and retreats.