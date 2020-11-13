Contemporary lodge at Skukuza impresses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Val Boje IS this that hotel? That was literally my reaction to seeing the Skukuza Safari Lodge – a hotel situated in the largest rest camp of Kruger National Park (KNP) – last week. Skukuza, 12km from the Paul Kruger gate, has a long history and traditions and there were many who objected strongly a few years ago when word got out that SANParks was building a luxury offering within the camp. Renamed from Sabie Bridge after James Stevenson-Hamilton (the first warden of the Sabie Game Reserve which combined with the Shingwedzi Game Reserve to form the Kruger National Park in 1926) Skukuza’s first huts were built in 1928, followed by tents and its famous rondavels. For 50 years, this type of accommodation was the mainstay of the Kruger National Park and local and even foreign visitors came to associate a visit to the park with a back-to-basics style of holiday where, at the end of a day game-viewing, one sat around a fire to cook or reflect on the day’s events.

But this does not mean that this is the only market for those going to one of the country’s nine national parks today, especially since the opening up of the parks to visitors of all races in the 1990s, and the interest of foreign tourists.

There are those who would prefer to be in modern catered accommodation with all the amenities of an up-market hotel at their disposal, and why not?

The challenge, however, became to provide such facilities in a way not incongruous with what SANParks is all about, or that could cause any environmental degradation to the rest camps.

General manager of the Skukuza Safari Lodge Phuti Namete said many people had been concerned about the lodge being intrusive, but it came together beautifully and visitors, seeing it for the first time, had the same reaction as I did.

It was many years in the planning opening late last year only to have to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and reopen on August 14.

The AM Spa at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

The lodge is situated inside the camp, adjacent to a conference centre and near the very nice AM Spa (where I enjoyed a back and neck massage).

GM: Commercial operations Hein Grobler; camp manager/acting lodge manager Phuti Namethe; and managing executive of Kruger National Park Gareth Coleman at the baobab in the centre of the new Skukuza Safari Lodge. Picture: Val Boje

The lodge is a low-slung building with a thatch portico and rooms - including 87 standard, 20 family and 13 with wheelchair access – on the ground and first floors.

Its two wings are centred around a large baobab tree, with a number of other trees and indigenous gardens, swimming pool, gym and outdoor entertainment area in the middle.

Inside the lodge one finds a lounge, dining room, bar and meeting room, on the walls of which are historic photos of the camp.

The lodge furnishings pay homage to local art and design.

The lounge area of the Skukuza Safari Lodge.

Skukuza Safari Lodge pays homage to local art and culture in its decor. In the bedrooms are photographs taken by young locals as part of Wild Shots Outreach and SANParks Wild Card Skukuza Project.

There is decorative beadwork made from recycled glass at the Madilika Craft Centre, woven mats made at Gone Rural in eSwatini, local art and artefacts, and furniture and furnishings with a contemporary uptake of cultural and historic motifs by award-winning The Urbanative.

Add to this wood, brass, glass, slate and other materials and you have a stylish yet functional space which serves a tourist need yet blends into its environment with sensitivity.

Pretoria News editor Val Boje relaxes in one of the luxury rooms at the Skukuza Safari Lodge. On the walls are photos taken by young locals on their introduction to the park.

Those who find fault with luxury in a place like Kruger, should remember that tourism – like conservation of nature, research, education - is all part of the mandate of a national park, and offering a word-class facility need not detract from this.

* The visit to the park formed part of the 15th annual National Parks Week being launched this weekend.

SANParks, in partnership with First National Bank and Total South Africa host free entry to national parks from 16 to 20 November.

However, because of Covid-19, there are quotas at the gates with 4 544 cars allowed at the nine Kruger National Park gates combined daily.

While some parks extend free access into the weekend, this does not apply to the Kruger. For more information go to sanparks.org