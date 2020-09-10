Convict absolved of charge involving partner possessing gun

IT WAS third time lucky for a housebreaker when the Supreme Court of Appeal found that he could not be held accountable for the fact that his partner had a firearm when they broke into a spaza shop in Mamelodi. Five judges of that court found that Danny Leshilo should not have been convicted of the joint possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, simply because his partner in an armed robbery had a firearm. The Pretoria Regional Court earlier imposed a 15-year jail sentence on Leshilo for housebreaking and the firearm charges. Leshilo turned to the high court to appeal, but the high court agreed that the doctrine of common purpose was proved as Leshilo had known his co-accused was carrying a gun on the night in question. The appeal court, however, held that it could not be said that Leshilo was in joint possession of the firearm.

Leshilo and his co-accused broke into the spaza shop of a Mr Mahlangu in Mamelodi East. Mahlangu was woken up with a gun pointing at him and he recongnised the man as a customer who usually bought airtime from him.

Mahlangu jumped out of bed and threw a blanket over the man. They wrestled for the gun and a shot went off.

The intruder fled but, by that time Leshilo had also entered the room. Mahlangu then pointed the gun at him. A neighbour who heard the shot going off caught Leshilo as he tried to flee from the house.

The community who had gathered in the yard tied him to a gate pole until the police arrived. He was handed over to the police along with the firearm used in the robbery.

Meanwhile, R1700 that was left on a table had disappeared in the commotion, but no one had seen who took it.

Judge Caroline Nicholls, who wrote the appeal court judgment, said there had been some confusion regarding the application of the principles of common purpose and joint possession where a firearm is used in a housebreaking or armed robbery.

She said the test for joint possession of an illegal firearm was well established. The mere fact that the accused participated in a robbery where his co-perpetrator possessed a firearm did not sustain, beyond reasonable doubt, the inference that the accused possessed the firearm jointly between them.

A joint conviction, Judge Nicholls said, could only be competent if more than one person possessed the firearm. The mere knowledge that the other person had a firearm was not enough to make them joint possessors, she ruled.

In overturning the firearm charges, the judge said it was clear Leshilo had to be punished for the housebreaking. She said it must have been a terrifying ordeal for the Mahlangus.

“All South Africans are entitled to feel safe in the sanctity of their homes. This is a basic human right, whether one’s home is a corrugated iron structure or a palatial mansion,” Judge Nicholls said.

The court replaced Leshilo’s 15-year jail sentence with a five-year sentence for the break-in but not possession of a firearm.