Pretorian - While convicted racist Vicki Momberg lost her bid to appeal against her effective two-year jail sentence for crimen injuria, she has another chance to remain out of jail by approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein. Momberg has 30 days in which to file an application for leave to appeal to the SCA. Her bail of R2 000 was yesterday extended, but Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau made it clear that if she failed to approach the SCA, she had to start serving her jail sentence.

The judge said there was no justifiable reason to interfere with the conviction and sentence meted out to her last year.

That court denied her leave to appeal against her conviction and sentence, but the high court subsequently granted her leave to appeal.

Momberg, a real estate agent, was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called police officers by the “k” word. This was after she made several telephone calls in February 2016 to the police’s 10111 number following a smash and grab incident. During the telephone calls she insulted and swore at the officers and she referred to them as “f... k.....s”.

She later stopped a marked police vehicle driving on Malibongwe Drive, which was busy doing crime prevention duties. She pointed her finger at one of the black officers and called him a “useless K.....”.

Momberg’s version is that she was on her way home to Bedfordview from Krugersdorp when she became a victim of a smash and grab by a black person. She saId she was not getting help by phoning the police and she was frustrated and angry. She said while she could not remember what she said, she could not dispute that she used the “k” word 48 times.

Momberg, meanwhile, has had at least six different legal teams since her trial and leading up to her appeal. She at a stage asked to represent herself, as she was not interested in legal aid. She said the legal aid system in the country is inadequate and unhelpful. Due to a breakdown in their client-attorney relationship, her last legal team also withdrew from the appeal proceedings.

Judge Mudau, in turning down her appeal bid, said he had read the record of the proceedings in the lower court, including the evidence of the witnesses. “I cannot find any fault with the reasoning and conclusion of the magistrate. Her (Momberg’s) insulting words were not directed at the black person who allegedly smashed and grabbed her, but innocent people far removed from the scene of the original incident.”

The judge said while she called for help, it is clear she did not want the help of black officers. “The insulting words were clearly directed at the black police officers and blacks in general. It thus follows that her appeal against her conviction is without merit.”

Judge Mudau also concluded that a two-year jail sentence wasn’t harsh. He said the magistrate who initially sentenced her, was correctly of the view that she had no remorse and that a message had to be sent out that this kind of conduct is reprehensible.

“The incident took place while the police officials were engaged in their official duties The police in this country work under very difficult circumstances,” the judge said.

