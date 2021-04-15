Cop gets four years suspended jail term, correctional supervision for corruption

Pretoria - The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court has sentenced former police constable Tshepo Ledwaba to a four year suspended jail term and correctional supervision after convicting him of corruption.

In July 2017, Ledwaba who was on duty stopped a vehicle with an alleged intoxicated driver and offered to drive him home in Pretoria, where he then demanded gratification of R2 000 which the motorist did not have at hand, Gauteng spokeswoman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

“He (Ledwaba) took the complainant’s contact number to remind him of what he had demanded, the following day,” Mulamu said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and the following month an investigation team conducted a sting operation where they arrested Ledwaba in possession of the entrapment R2 000 in cash. After appearing in court, he was found guilty of corruption this February.

“He was sentenced to four years imprisonment, which is wholly suspended, and three years correctional supervision,” Mulamu said.