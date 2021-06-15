Cops arrested for allegedly facilitating bribe to rape victim’s mother

Pretoria - Two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) based in Limpopo were released on R2 000 bail each after being arrested for allegedly facilitating a bribe to make a rape case go away. Netshiendeulu Mudzhiwa Adolphus and Mafelatshuma Allen Makananisa, both based at the Tshilwavhusiku station in Vhembe district, appeared before the Polokwane organised crimes court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

The two sergeants were probing a rape case in which a nine-year-old child was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old neighbour. “They allegedly demanded money from the suspect’s mother to pay the victim’s mother (in order) for them not to register the rape case,” said Mojapelo. “It is reported that on May 28 2021, the two suspects were posted together when they called the mother of the suspect in the rape case to pay R8 000 in cash to the victim's mother in exchange for the rape case not to be registered.”

After the money was exchanged, the police officers allegedly received R1 000 to split between themselves, and went on to make an entry in the rape charge docket indicating that the victim's mother did not wish to continue with the case. They then destroyed the unregistered case docket. “The suspects were arrested in Louis Trichardt by the Limpopo provincial anti-corruption unit [on Sunday]. The rape case has since been reopened and the 23-year-old suspect arrested,” said Mojapelo.