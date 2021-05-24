Cops call for speedy arrest after two officers shot, one killed in Boschkop

Pretoria - The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole has called for the speedy arrest of at least two suspects after one police officer was killed and another wounded in the Boschkop area of Pretoria east during early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1am this morning, two constables from Boschkop Police Station were on patrol when they spotted a white VW Polo without registration plates travelling in the vicinity of the N4 highway near the Solomon Mahlangu on ramp.

The members ordered the driver of the VW Polo to stop and thereafter approached the vehicle on foot.

Two male suspects emerged from the VW Polo and a scuffle ensued between the suspects and the two constables.

Both constables were subsequently shot and their firearms were taken.

One constable died at the scene while the second member was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The provincial commissioner of gauteng has mobilised the 72-hour Activation Plan to trace the suspects and the police are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the police.

Information may be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via the MySAPSApp which can be downloaded on iPhone or Android.

All information will he treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Pretoria News