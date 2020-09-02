Cops, Gauteng Community Policing Forum strengthen their ties

Pretoria - Provincial SAPS boss Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and his senior management team engaged with the Gauteng Community Policing Forum to strengthen and enhance relations with residents. Chief among the engagement was the police’s response to crime in the province. Mawela presented the crime statistics for the 2019/20 financial year, and those of the first quarter (April to June) of the current financial year. Gauteng contributes 28.4% of the country’s crime. There was a 2.2% drop in crime in 2019/20 - 10400 fewer incidents than in 2018/2019. This was attributable to the partnerships and the integration of resources with other law enforcement agencies in the province, private security, neighbourhood watch structures, community patrollers and other civil society structures, Mawela said.

A number of successful intelligence-driven operations in Gauteng emanated from information and tip-offs received from community members.

A number of 13 clandestine drug laboratories were shut down and 35 suspects arrested in the last financial year.

Mawela said he engaged with communities serviced by the top 40 stations in terms of volume of crime in the previous financial year.

“Subsequent commitments by those communities to work closely with their stations saw known crime heavyweight stations reduce crime in their areas, such as Pretoria Central and Sunnyside."

Police and the CPFs have reaffirmed their commitment to partner and strengthen relations towards eradicating crime and ensuring the safety of the residents of Gauteng and their properties.

Two Pretoria Central police stations were among the top 30 in the country when it came to reported serious crimes including arson, murder, rape, robbery and burglary.

According to crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Pretoria Central police station was eighth in the top 30 in 2019/20 for reported serious crimes, even though there was a fall from 8941 cases to 7866 in 2019/2020.

Sunnyside police station was in the 17th spot, having recorded 7044 cases, from 7833 the previous year.

Gauteng recorded an overall 463509 serious crimes, which was a decrease from the 474005 in 2018/19.

Sunnyside police station also featured among the country’s top 30 stations with common assault cases. It had 727 cases reported in 2019/20, an increase of 5.8% from 687 from the previous financial year.

Pretoria Central was among the top 30 stations in the country with the highest number of reported common robbery cases, 818, a decrease of 11.2% from the previous year.

Pretoria Central also had the fourth-highest number of reported cash heists.

Cele said he was concerned about the province as it was among the top 30 stations, particularly in terms of murder and rape cases.

“However, I am pleased with a decrease in overall crime stats,” he said.

“Fellow South Africans, the crime statistics for 2019/20 reflect the slowing down of the increase in violent crimes.

"Indeed we are not where we want to be; however, we are pleased with the improvements in most stubborn crime categories.”

According to the SAPS crime statistics, the overall number of murders in the province increased by 1.3% from 4495 in 2018/19, to 4555 in 2019/20.

“In the past two weeks, since the start of level 2 (of the lockdown), we have seen many people flock into the city to visit their families and also to get back to work,” said police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

“Over eight theft-out-of-a-motor vehicle cases have since been reported at our station.”

Selepe said many motorists had dropped their guard following a sharp drop in vehicle-related crimes in the past few months under previous levels of the lockdown.

The CBD and Marabastad have been identified as hot spots, with Eeufees Road coming off the N14 being problematic.

“There have been many smash-and-grab incidents reported along this route, so we urge motorists to be extra vigilant when they pass it,” she said.

“If there is nothing to grab for the criminals, then it’s unlikely that they will break into your vehicle,” Selepe added.

