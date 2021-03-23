Cops go on crime crackdown across Tshwane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Tshwane police authorities went on a high intensity crime crackdown operation within their policing precinct over the long weekend. Major-general Yvonne Botsheleng and other senior management led the simultaneous operations that held roadblocks, stop and search, high visibility crime prevention, raids and enforced the Liquor Act and the laws on dealing in second-hand goods. Teams from the Tshwane EMS, Gauteng Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police Department and Home Affairs split in different areas to ensure people and motorists did not get overly excited and take advantage of the long weekend by engaging in deviant behaviour. Police spokesperson Captain Augustina Selepe said in Rietgat and Soshanguve three suspects were arrested and charged with possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and a toy gun. "These two firearms would be sent to a forensic laboratory for ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in any crimes. Other people were arrested for possession of drugs and drinking in public.

She said the police shutdown liquor outlets in Brooklyn and Sunnyside for non-compliance of the Liquor Act. They issued a fine to one owner for allowing a minor in a lcensed premises and busted at least 15 people for drinking in public.

"The Atteridgeville police managed to recover two hijacked vehicles. A Toyota bakkie and Toyota Tazz. They also arrested eight people for possession of drugs.

"The police also arrested more than 25 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"All arrested suspects will appear in various courts in Tshwane in due course," she said.

Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Hilda Mohajane welcomed the arrests.

She reminded the drivers that "taking a decision to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking alcohol could lead to very serious consequences. You could lose your license and there is the possibility of injuring or killing someone on the road".

"Drinking and driving including unroadworthy vehicles are among the focus areas, as multiple roadblocks will be conducted as we approach the easter weekend."

Pretoria News