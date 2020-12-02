Cops out to ensure lockdown compliance this festive season

Pretoria - Police in Gauteng are planning to put the brakes on anyone contravening lockdown regulations during the festive season.

Captain Mavela Masondo yesterday reminded the public not to get too excited and forget that the country was still fighting a deadly pandemic.

He said the police would be running operations like O Kae Molao and Safer Festive Season concurrently, to monitor road safety and compliance at entertainment venues.

He said officers had stayed motivated to protect lives, and would be patrolling and visiting venues to ensure that no party was too much fun to neglect Covid-19 regulations.

Operations O Kae Molao and Safer Festive Season would run throughout the festive season, going beyond just monitoring to fighting gender-based violence and reminding the country to help combat the scourge.