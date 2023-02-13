Cops search for suspects after man linked to ‘Boko Haram’ gang gunned down in Mamelodi

Pretoria - The SAPS are searching for the suspects behind the killing of a Mamelodi man, said to have links with the notorious ‘Boko Haram’ gang, after he was shot and killed on Friday. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they had opened a case of murder and were searching for the suspects, after the man, 48, was shot and killed in Mamelodi at about 4pm.

Masondo said the man, only known as Zorro, was driving a Toyota Hilux when assailants started firing shots at him until his vehicle came to a stop. “The man, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was certified dead on the scene, with the motive for the killing unknown at this stage. “Police are appealing to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to call their nearest police station.” Following the announcement of the killing, social media users said Zorro was a gangster, with links to the infamous ‘Boko Haram’ gang, known for allegedly involvement in a spate of robberies and extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and surrounds.

The gang was said to have infiltrated all sectors of the township, with guns in hand, demanding payment from local businesses for protection and mere existence. One person tweeted: “The guy Zorro, is a big criminal, also feared by many police stations. I just spoke to business people that were terrorised and extorted by these thugs, they are excited and wishing John Wick many more years. “Zorro was a thug, a gangster, a leading member of ‘Boko Haram’, a murderer and an extortionist. He met his match at last. All his goons will meet the same fate for sure,” commented user Cortez the gypsy.

Walter Mogodu added: “People know Mukatuni was a most feared man (in the) 90s in the whole South African taxi industry, but a ZCC member in high rank.” Another, posting (of) footage of the shooting near a police station, said: “Zorro has been shot dead in Extension 4 by suspects driving a BMW. They had assault rifles … who is cleaning Mamelodi up? Because it looks like the police don’t want to be caught in the middle.” They said the deceased had links with jailed Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela: “There is a power struggle now that ‘Khekhe’ is in C-Max. Everyone is trying to get a piece of the pie.”