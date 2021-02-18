Cops still investigating rugby player Muzi Manyike’s disappearance and death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Tributes continued to pour in for rugby player Muzi Manyike, who was found dead on Tuesday after going missing in November. According to reports, Manyike was last seen in Pretoria North on November 18, and was found dead on the R101 near Hammanskraal, to be identified by his family on Tuesday following a three-month search. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were still working around the details of both his disappearance and death. President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said they were saddened by the loss of the talented player. Manyike played for the Golden Lions Under 13, 16 and 18 sides. He also played for South Africa at Under 18 level.

He was captain for the national Under 18 Sevens squad at a tournament in Namibia, as well as African Youth Games in Algeria and the Youth Olympics in 2018. He also played for the SA Schools team.

Manyike also played in the SA Rugby Under 19 provincial championship and was named in the South Africa Under 19 squad for a tour of Georgia at the end of the 2019 season.

He was due to join the SA Rugby Sevens Academy late last year, but was reported missing.

Alexander said it was a tragic end to the life of a bright young man who without a doubt would have progressed further up the ranks in South African rugby.

“Muzi was not only a brilliant rugby player, but he was a leader in his own right, a wonder student and a humble young man, the kind of person who would have made a difference in our country in years to come.

“Over the past year we have seen many people who were part of the South African rugby family pass away, people have left wonderful memories and made differences in their communities, but Muzi’s death is different, he still had his whole life in front of him.”

He said they took solace in the fact that in a very short period of time he made a difference to the many people he touched, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, other family members, friends and teammates in this very difficult time.”

Jeppe Boys High also paid tribute to its former head boy from the Class of 2018.

“While the loss of any member of the Jeppe family is always tragic, the passing of Muzi at such a young age and with so much still to give, is heartbreaking. While an incredibly talented sportsman, Muzi will be remembered most by those who knew him for his humility, warm smile, positive disposition, calm leadership and love of his school.”

The Golden Lions also sent condolences on the death of the rising star. “Muzi, the Lions will miss you dearly and will always cherish your love and respect for the game, your rugby brothers and the support staff.”

[email protected]

Pretoria News