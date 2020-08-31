Cops thwart Eersterust protest over death of Nathaniel Julies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Residents of Eersterust were yesterday furious after police forced them to cancel their planned protest in memory of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, who was killed by SAPS members. Eldorado Park is in Joburg. They had organised and planned a peaceful sit-down protest at a park to be led by local religious leaders for the 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome. Police apparently took Nathaniel to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he later died. His family said he had gone out to the shops when he was shot dead by the police. They claim he was was shot after not answering police officers’ questions, which they added, was because of his disability. The police initially said he had been caught up in a shootout between them and gangs.

His death prompted hundreds of residents in Eldorado Park to take to the streets to protest on Thursday, leading to violent clashes with police.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it had decided to arrest the officers after “careful consideration of the evidence at hand”.

Two officers have been arrested and will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice. They were due to appear in court today.

On Friday, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Col said an additional charge of possession of prohibited ammunition had been added to the charges against the two police officers.

The Eersterust community had planned to march to the park yesterday. However, at the last minute, police arrived and instructed them to disperse within 50 minutes.

Event organiser Estelle Holworthy said they were told that on the instruction of the Police Ministry, they had been prohibited from gathering.

“The reasons they gave us was that we would incite violence.”

She said the community would come up with another solution.

Pretoria News