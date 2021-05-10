Cops to intensify crime-busting operation in Tshwane

Pretoria - Police in Tshwane said they intended on intensifying their crime-busting efforts, after more than 200 people were nabbed during an operation at the weekend.

Police took their “O kae Molao” anti-crime operation to parts of Centurion and infiltrated Olievenhoutbosch and the busy R55 freeway on Saturday night, where more than 230 people were nabbed for various crimes.

The operation was led by the district commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane, who was joined by senior management.

They conducted roadblocks, raids and stop and searches along the length and breadth of the area.

The raid comes barely days after a clip, making its rounds on social media, shows a botched cash-in-transit in the city.

Law enforcement officers gather at Forrest Hills mall before the crime blitz. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

During the weekend raid immigration officers of the Department of Home Affairs arrested 62 illegal immigrants, who were taken in for processing and criminal record assessments. "We cannot have parallel governance with criminals, regardless of race, gender or nationality," Mohajane said.

Police also arrested three suspects in Olievenhoutbosch after they were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

Mohajane said police in Gauteng continued to make inroads in the recovery of illegal firearms in line with the SAPS’ resolve to bring down the volumes of aggravated crimes through curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

“In the past three days, police recovered more than 40 firearms that include automatic rifles and pistols, in different parts of Gauteng. At the same time, more than 480 rounds of ammunition were also seized,” she said.

About 40 drunk drivers also faced the wrath of the law and were taken in.

Three illegal shebeens were clamped down on.

A man carrying seven 25 litres of diesel was also arrested after he failed to give substantial reasons why he had the fuel in his possession.

The operation followed on where, in Silverton on Friday, Tshwane District, police officers from the Tracing Task Team and Crime Prevention, acted on information about a vehicle that was used in a business robbery at the Spar in Tsamaya Road, Mamelodi.

Police pounced on the suspects at their hideout and two suspects aged 24 and 36 were apprehended, while three escaped and evaded arrest. Inside the house, police found an AK-47 rifle with ammunition.

Two vehicles, believed to have been stolen and used in the robbery, were seized.

Meanwhile, three security guards were arrested in Heriotdale in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, after acquiring six illegal firearms.

Members from Germiston police station were patrolling on Friday when they spotted a Toyota Quantum full of security guards. They stopped the vehicle when suddenly the security guards jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Three were apprehended, and upon searching the vehicle, police found six unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the law enforcement agencies who continue to rise to the occasion in response to efforts to bring down the volumes of violent crimes often perpetrated at gunpoint.

“The volume of illegal firearms recovered by our members is a clear indication that we still have many firearms in the wrong hands.

“This is a key measure which can assist us in dealing decisively with aggravated crimes in Gauteng,” said the commissioner, who urged members of the integrated law enforcement agencies to sustain the momentum.

Pretoria News