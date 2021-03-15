Cornelius SA wants to carve Soshanguve’s name on global music scene

Pretoria - Self-taught deejay, remixer and producer Cornelius Mashilane is looking to carve the name of his hometown of Soshanguve on the global music scene with his mix of deep and feel-good music. Mashilane, who goes by the stage name of Cornelius SA, describes himself as a cutting-edge electronic music DJ. He recently released two singles, Diamond, and Faith, which have given him opportunities to work with other international and local acts sharing his unique musical outlook. The likes of Anjuna’s Above & Beyond, Maxim Lany, Shane 54, Jono Grant and Maykel Piron are just a few of the names. Cornelius SA, however, is no stranger to the music scene. His love for music was sparked in his early years and ultimately led him to the realm of deejaying and producing.

As early as 2016, he was signed under New York-based producer Kenny Dope’s record label, Dopewax, where he subsequently released his single Heaven featuring Honey Molasses which took the international scene by storm.

Furthermore, he was selected to participate in the Red Bull Academy’s 20th Anniversary in Germany in 2018, as well as at the Paloma Bar in Berlin, where he headlined the night Pearson Sound.

So far, his music has been featured in digital spaces such as Spotify.

He has also become a contender in the local music scene and won the highly venerated DJ Mix competition “Bridges For Music” in 2015.

The competition takes place annually in February around various venues in South Africa, featuring the likes of local favourites such as Loco Dice, Trancemicsoul, Culoe De Song, DJ Shimza, and last but not least, Black Coffee.

Locally, he continues to grace crowd favourite events such as House 22 in Tshwane, Kitcheners in Braamfontein, the Bushfire Festival in Swaziland, the Oppikopi Festival in Limpopo and even Black Coffee’s Summer Residency at Shimmy Beach.

He has played alongside artists like Da Capo, Kat La Kat, Jazzuelle, Sean Munnick, Swizz and Bruce Loko.

