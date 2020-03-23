Coronavirus: Centurion Hospice pleads for help

Pretoria - The Centurion Hospice is pleading with members of the public not to forget about it and help keep its doors open amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. Spokesperson for the healthcare facility Yolanda Barnard-Lemmer said these were trying times for the hospice as it had to cancel its fundraising events scheduled from now until the end of April. She said the facility caters for patients from poor communities and depends on fundraising to keep it afloat. Without fundraising events and donations it will be difficult for both the staff and the patients. “One of our biggest sources of income is our Legacy Shop, which sells everything from books to clothes, but the shop is not making money right now. Since the government issued an official warning about the virus, people have not been visiting the shop.

“We also could have raised R10 000 from the school holiday events that we do around this time because people bring their children to the hospice and they have fun and learn a lot with us.

“We want everyone to be safe but we just hope the outbreak will be beat soon because it really makes things tough for us.

If we go under total shutdown, it will mean a 75% cut on all the salaries of the workers.”

Barnard-Lemmer said the pandemic has not changed the commitment of the staff, if anything it has made the nurses work harder to protect the patient.

She said social workers have been working hard to provide the patients with support and information to know about the virus.

General manager of the hospice Annette Reed said: “It could be doomsday for the Centurion Hospice if the public stop supporting it by donating their things to the shop.

"Fundraising has become a true challenge because funding worldwide is being rerouted to areas impacted by Covid-19.

"Non-profit organisations will find raising money a much bigger challenge than in the past.

"Self-sustainability has always been part of our strategy and we will focus on activities that will provide an income from services and/or retail income."

She said the hospice encourages people to support by donating goods for the Legacy Shop and bookshop.

Those wishing to make donations may contact the hospice or visit their website.

Pretoria News