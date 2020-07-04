Coronavirus 'storm is going to get worse' in Gauteng

One hundred days in and lockdown level 3 regulations have been amended to allow more fun activities. But this is not an indication that the peak of the pandemic has passed or a licence to resume your pre-lockdown social life. Far from it: the minister of health warns of a spike in infections in the weeks ahead with concerns echoed by Premier David Makhura who said on Thursday the Covid-19 storm has arrived in Gauteng, which now has more active cases than the Western Cape.

Makhura said it was important to send out the message that “the storm is here” and things will get worse this month, with the peak perhaps arriving earlier than expected, in August. Pretoria – If you are planning to go out and about in Gauteng this weekend to meet family and friends, take care as you are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus than if you stay home.





By yesterday, Gauteng had 49 937 cases with a daily increase of around 3 000 people per day testing positive, and 38 more deaths.





Mkhize said South Africa recorded its highest number of cases in a single day, as 8 728 tests came back positive, bringing the national total to 168 061 by Thursday.





A further 95 deaths brought the total to 2 844. Yet, many feel that after 100 days of lockdown, they are entitled to some fun. And, with the opening of some tourism facilities and good winter weather, what harm is there in going to the mall, having a meal with family, visiting a site for outdoor activity or even booking a weekend away?





Speaking in Mpumalanga yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the importance of personal interventions to stop the spread of the virus, including wearing masks. “This is a very dangerous virus. We’ve got to protect ourselves through our behaviour,” he said.





Makhura warned in his briefing on Thursday that were things to get out of hand, and people fail to observe measures in place, there was a case for localised harder lockdown.





“It is clear we are going to have to do some things that are extraordinary. Some of them may mean asking the NCCC (National Coronavirus Command Council) to introduce some of the restrictions we had in earlier phases.”





Among specific issues which are set to be discussed today, are the return of schoolchildren, the reopening of churches and other specific sectors and the sale of alcohol.





The decision to send back only three of seven intended grades to school on Monday was made due to the rising numbers of community transmissions throughout the country, and has been widely welcomed.





There is consensus among scientists that the danger is not from fleeting encounters or surface contamination, but from person-to-person interaction that takes place when we do something as simple as talk for an extended period of time, claims the Wall Street Journal.





When we interact, at work, at school or social settings we need to improve adherence to the behaviours that will protect ourselves and others, to go hand in hand with government programmes to test, trace and provide health care for those who are infected.





