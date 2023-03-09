Correctional Services aims to establish academy to train and upskill members

Pretoria - The concept of a learning academy to train and upskill members of the Department of Correctional Services and those seeking to build careers in the public service should be realised in three years. Much like the Department of Defence trains its staff as well as young recruits for various careers in their wings, like the SA Air Force, Military Health and the Navy, the department is set to integrate its available facilities, institutions, and those of its partners, like universities, to establish a Corrections Academy.

Discussions about the mission attracted commitment and delegation from numerous universities across the country, including Unisa, Tshwane University of Technology, National School of Government, and multiple others outside Tshwane, such as University of Limpopo and University of Zululand. They met at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre recently to discuss the academy, which has been in the pipeline since the early 2000s. The department has already implemented certain elements of an academy in response to the skills development framework and strategies of the country which date back to 1994. Today, while the academic requirement for an individual interested in joining the corrections profession is a Grade 12 certificate, the high levels of unemployment and the rate of academic achievements have prompted the department to recruit more graduates in various fields.

However, national commissioner for Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said that although they had these advanced qualifications, it did not mean they were ready to serve the citizens of this country. “The department has two training colleges where aspirant correctional officials are trained through a learnership programme before joining the profession. We also offer ongoing training to our officials.” Thobakgale said in three years, the academy must have been integrated to have one corrections academy to produce highly skilled professionals.