Cosatu in Limpopo will not support ’tainted’ individuals in ANC poll talks

Pretoria _ The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Limpopo has vowed not to support any individuals “tainted” and charged with corruption. This was the view of re-elected provincial secretary Gerald Twala, who is serving his second term after the union’s sixth provincial congress that ended on Friday.

The two-day conference, held from February 10 to 11 in Polokwane, saw Ester Mokoele elected as chairperson while Hangwani Mashao was chosen as her deputy. Mike Manganyi was elected treasurer. Twala, who was re-elected into the position of secretary, said the workers’ federation had not resolved to support any slate for the forthcoming ANC provincial elective conference but was clear not to support anybody who was charged with corruption. Twala said: “We have not resolved to supporting any slate. However, we have reaffirmed our principled position not to support individuals who are tainted and have been charged for corruption.”

He said the federation was aiming to strengthen and train all unions in the province so they have the capacity to fight workplace struggles in defence of workers. “We want to ensure we reclaim our space as unions of choice for workers in the province. “We want to ensure our unions are accessible to ordinary workers and those vulnerable workers’ sectors such as farms, domestic work, and the retail sectors.”

Twala said the conference was a great success, with delegates and their unions having demonstrated renewed commitment, militancy and vibrancy in fighting and defending the rights of workers. Twala’s assertions come after VBS Mutual Bank-accused Danny Msiza was tipped to be the next Limpopo ANC secretary ahead of its elective conference expected to take place in March. The Pretoria News previously reported the Peter Mokaba Region, which is the most influential in the province, had put the party’s embattled provincial treasurer forward for the position of secretary.