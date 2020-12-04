Cosatu, partners stage sit-in at Union Buildings want answers, solutions to issues

Pretoria - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and their affiliate partners have staged a sit-in protest at the Union Buildings to demand answers and solutions to workers’ issues. The leadership of Cosatu were joined by members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, as well as the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa. Cosatu’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, said they had come to the Union Buildings to finally get a response to the demands that were delivered to the President regarding a number of workers’ issues raised following their countrywide protest on October 7. Pamla said for two months workers had waited patiently for any response but were now seeking answers from the leadership as to the way forward. He said even though the union would be exploring court processes to deal with issues such as the implementation of the public wage agreement that had been signed but still not being implemented.

They would continue to engage with the administration as they had heard about freezes in National Treasury which they were not sure where that had come from.

“In the public service we negotiate on matters we don’t just impose but we have noticed of late an attitude with this administration that simply goes to parliament to say for three years there will be a freeze. That is not how we do things. undefined

And while they had sought to negotiate with other departments such as the Department of Public Service and Administration and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, Pamla said they were also coming to the president as ultimately the “buck stopped with him".

Among their issues includes the retrenchment of workers as witnessed with the strike action by workers at the SABC, preservation of jobs and addressing salary concerns.

“We only brought the leadership of the movement and not the workers because all they want is their money. We support him (Ramaphos) but we are not married to him, it is an alliance of convenience.”

Pretoria News