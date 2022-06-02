Court battle by Marikana mineworkers to sue Cyril Ramaphosa, others for R1bn begins

Pretoria - The seven-year-old legal battle by Marikana mineworkers to sue President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sibanye Stillwater and the government for almost R1 billion is set to kick off in the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, today. The civil suit was put on hold in September last year after nearly 330 victims of the Marikana massacre successfully lodged an application for the recusal of Judge Colin Lamont.

Judge Lamont was initially appointed to preside over the matter, but the mineworkers lodged a recusal application after learning that the judge had, few days before the hearings, owned shares worth more than R200 000 at Sibanye Stillwater. The judge, however, agreed to withdraw from the case. In his seven-page ruling, Judge Lamont maintained that he believed he was going to be impartial and not act in a biased way against the 329 plaintiffs, who include current and former Lonmin mine workers injured and arrested during and after the August 2012 massacre.

“I further believe that I could not be manipulated or given direction by anyone in relation to my conduct in the hearing,” the judge insisted. However, Judge Lamont added that he accepted that from the plaintiffs’ perspective, he was seen as a person who might not act impartially. “The test is not whether I am biased but whether I am seen to be biased. As the plaintiffs, on reasonable grounds, see me as a person who might not be impartial, I am bound to recuse myself,” he conceded.

Two days before Judge Lamont was due to hear the matter, lawyers representing the mineworkers were informed by Judge Lamont’s registrar, Yasmeen Jooma, that they had shareholding worth approximately R225 000 in Sibanye Stillwater, which bought Lonmin a few years ago. The mineworkers’ legal representative Andries Nkome complained about the timing of the disclosure of Judge Lamont’s shareholding, approximately 48 hours before the hearing. “Our clients are very unhappy, more so after learning that the judge knew on August 10 who the parties were, but he chose to only inform us 48 hours before the hearing that he has shares,” Nkome said.

He said what was even worse was that before the recusal application was brought, Judge Lamont told them he had sold the shares. According to Nkome, there has not been any indication of when the matter will be back in court but that his clients hope for an early date. In his judgment, Judge Lamont said it was an easy leap for the plaintiffs to identify a shareholder as being partisan and in the camp of the first and second respondents (Ramaphosa and Sibanye Stillwater).

“Once that leap is made, it is reasonably understandable that the plaintiffs would fear manipulation of the shareholder, whether he be a past or present shareholder,” the judge explained. Ramaphosa previously held shares in Lonmin through Incwala Resources, which was controlled by his Shanduka Group. The mineworkers accuse Ramaphosa of actively inciting violence, exerting pressure and characterising their strike as unlawful, which led to the use of force by police with fatal consequences when he sent an email demanding “concomitant action” against them.