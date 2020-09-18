Court date set for Richard Mdluli and two others over slush fund

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – The trial of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and two senior officials over the alleged abuse of secret services slush funds will be heard in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The case was transferred to the high court following the trio’s appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday. Mdluli, former Crime Intelligence chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus and erstwhile supply chain manager Heine Barnard appeared in connection with multiple counts of fraud, corruption, theft and defeating the administration of justice. The case relates to how the fund was allegedly used to purchase vehicles for Mdluli and the others, as well as funding his travel expenses to China and Singapore. Other crime intelligence officials were alleged to be benefactors of the trips. Mdluli’s children and partner had their flights from Joburg to Cape Town funded by the slush fund, the court heard.

This case was initially enrolled in 2011 and then struck off the roll because the defence felt the accused would not have a fair trial because of a lack of access to the then classified Secret Services procurement documents.

Investigating Directorate head advocate Hermione Cronje said: “There is a serious appetite from law enforcement to finalise cases which had been stalled for nefarious reasons. We once again state that we are systematically moving up the ladder.”

She requested a team of Hawks investigators to initiate the request for declassification to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, and national police commissioner General Kehla Sitole to assist.

Cronje said although investigators were frustrated with the long delays, she was happy that within seven days the defence would receive those documents in order to prepare for trial.

According to the Independent Directorate, this matter was one of several they had enrolled in the past year emanating from the commission of inquiry into state capture. The trio is due to appear on November 10.

Pretoria News