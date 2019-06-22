Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - A woman who went on a boot camp at a game lodge near Middelburg fell from a zip line into a dam, breaking her ankles. Now the lodge has been ordered by the high court to pay Charline Viljoen of eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) R1.3million in damages

Viljoen, a former beautician and now a school teacher, said when she went on the zip line at the boot camp five years ago, she was not shown how to use it properly.

But the owners of uBhetyan African Game Lodge said she was aware of the risks, and the fall had been as a result of her hands being wet and her letting go of the handle of the slide.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, however, had found in Viljoen’s favour, saying that the owners were totally liable as they had not demonstrated the procedure nor taken safety precautions.

The court was left to decide on the quantum of damages for the 36-year-old mother of two.

Viljoen had initially also claimed damages on behalf of her son, who she said was bitten by a meerkat during their stay at the lodge.

She subsequently withdrew that claim and only proceeded with the claim regarding her fall.

She told the court that she and her family were sporty people who loved the outdoors and attended a boot camp at the lodge in March 2014. She and her husband joined other participants for the obstacle course.

Part of the course was the zip line which ran about 8m above a dam. She had no idea how deep the dam was. A marshal handed her the bar to hold onto, and she said she was not given instructions. Her hands were wet as she had just finished an obstacle which involved water.

She dried her hands on her shirt and grabbed hold of the handle. But, it slipped out of her hands and she fell into the dam. Her body went numb and she said she could not feel her legs.

She was rushed to hospital where she was treated.

Viljoen said it took months for her ankles to heal as she suffered three fractures. She also tore a ligament in her knee.

Experts said that a knee replacement was on the cards for Viljoen.

The owners of the game farm said there were marshals along the course to guide the participants, but Viljoen said they were simply there for fun as she saw them laughing and playing around.

The court found that the owners had a legal duty to ensure that the boot camp participants were safe, but that there were no trained marshals.

Judge Ronel Tolmay, who awarded her the damages, remarked that it seemed that Viljoen felt embarrassed and even unattractive as a result of her injuries. She suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, was depressed and no longer was as sociable as she had been.

Tolmay said she took into consideration that Viljoen had been disfigured and was unable to take part in activities she had enjoyed before the accident. Her award of R1.3m included R730000 for future medical costs and R400000 in general damages.