Covid-10 protocols in place as Sun City welcomes back visitors

Val Boje and Renata Ford ANYONE who saw Sun International’s interim results for the period ending June 30 would know the impact Covid-19 has had. But now the organisation, like others in the tourism and hospitality sector, is hoping to bounce back. This week saw the first local guests check into Sun City’s Palace and Soho hotels and the Vacation Club after the entire resort was closed five months ago, when the national lockdown was imposed. It has been a happy few days for Sun City general manager hospitality Julius Ramotse and all the resort managers who worked tirelessly across the property to introduce Covid-19 compliance measures and prepare for reopening.

“It is the first time in the 40-year history of Sun City that we saw it closed down completely… and none of us was expecting it to be so long,” he said.

However, he said it was important to “take the positive out of the lockdown” which gave them a chance to “fix some things which needed fixing”, such as replacing the lifts in the 14-floor Cascades and speeding up the refurbishment of the hotel.

While some popular facilities such as the Valley of Waves remain closed for now, there are plenty of options for those planning a visit, including a new outdoor Bounce trampoline which should prove a hit with those at the Vacation Club.

While the Cabanas are still closed, the facilities at the two open hotels and the Vacation Club including the swimming pools, Lost City golf course and casino are open, along with numerous external franchises and game drives to the neighbouring Pilanesberg Game Reserve.

However, the Valley of the Waves and Royal Baths will remain closed until there is a relaxation on the 50-person limit in pools, while the Cabanas will reopen once, said Ramotse, when the demand is right.

Ramotse said Pretoria and Joburg had always been a very supportive market and with the opening announcement, they had a lot of calls from customers and “the time is now right to come and enjoy Sun City again”.

Those familiar with the resort can expect a number of changes when they return, starting with screening at the gate, and temperature checks at every entrance point.

Numbers will be limited in the swimming pools and loungers spaced around the pools. Strict protocols are also in place in the casino where partitions have been erected at the tables and slots to ensure players’ safety.

An interesting change is in housekeeping, where to make rooms Covid-19 compliant, touch points have been reduced with no more complementary baskets. Toiletry bottles and other items are wrapped, and sanitised rooms are sealed with guests deciding if they want their beds serviced, or they prefer to do it themselves.

Gone are the famous Sun City buffet spreads, replaced with individually wrapped food and ordered plated food portions served by waiters who lift the cloche with a flourish.

One thing that has not changed is service, and the staff are very happy to be back and once again to be of service, said Ramotse.

City offers a winning variety of activities:

FOR THE ADVENTUROUS

● Race towards the earth on the fastest zip slide in the world.

● Take in the views with a hot-air balloon ride.

● Get lost in The Maze of the Lost City

● Wheel yourself through the Lost City golf course on a Segway.

FOR THE ADULTS:

● Golf: Spoilt for choice – play a round on either of two world-class golf courses.

● Casino: Take your chances at the tables or on the slot machines.

● Cocktails: Enjoy a cool drink poolside.

FOR THE KIDS:

● The newly added outdoor Jump park will keep the kids bouncing busy for hours.

● And don’t forget the firm summer favourites – swimming (at any number of pools across the complex), mini-golf and beach volleyball (all available at the Vacation Club.

FOR THE FAMILY

● The Pilanesberg Game Reserve, home to the Big Five, is a stone’s throw away. Take in the splendour on a guided game drive or drive yourself

● Animal World offers a close-up experience with a variety of bird species and crocs.

FOR THE LADIES:

● Spa treatments: Pamper yourself with a relaxing massage and get those feet summer-sandal ready.

■ Because of Covid-19 regulations pre-booking is essential. |