Covid-19 claims life of ANC stalwart Jacqueline Mofokeng and daughter

Pretoria - The ANC Women’s League is mourning the death of its stalwart MPL Jacqueline Mofokeng and her daughter due to Covid-19 complications.

ANC caucus spokesperson MPL Lesego Makhubela said the provincial legislature were saddened at hearing the news of Mofokeng’s death from a Covid-19 related illness yesterday. She died a day after her daughter.

Mofokeng, 62, died in her sleep at her home in Irene, Tshwane, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. She had been in self-isolation at her home together with two other people.

On Wednesday, her daughter Thato Mofokeng, 38, succumbed to Covid-19 in a hospital in the city.

One of the housemates who was quarantined with Mofokeng has been hospitalised in a serious condition.

Makhubela said the deaths of Mofokeng and her daughter were a grim reminder that “death is always with us, and we are still in the battle against the invisible enemy called Covid-19”.

He said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to an outstanding patriot, a champion for the marginalised and the downtrodden, and the defender of women and children.”

“The ANC in the Gauteng Legislature expresses its sincere heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Jacqui and Thato and the entire mass democratic movement, especially the ANC Women’s League that she dearly loved and led.”

Mofokeng served as a member of the ANC from 1999 up to 2019, occupying leadership positions such as chairperson of the standing committee on oversight on the office of the premier and legislature, and chairperson of community safety portfolio committee.

She also served in the portfolio committees of social development, education and local government, as deputy chief whip and chairperson of the women’s caucus, and as chairperson of the media and communication committee at the ANC.

In a statement released by the family shortly after the news of Mofokeng’s death broke, the family said all members and friends who had been in touch with them were self-quarantined and being tested.

They said all the necessary precautions had been taken to ensure that no other family members and the community were further exposed.

Requests have also been made by the family that no visits be made to the family home to pay respects, in light of the circumstances surrounding Mofokeng’s death.

