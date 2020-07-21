Covid-19 field hospital to be built at Tshwane showgrounds

Pretoria - After reacquiring the Tshwane Showgrounds last week, the City of Tshwane is forging ahead with plans to establish a 5000-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the facility.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the project to develop the site was being undertaken in partnership with provincial and national spheres of government.

“We are waiting for the health and provincial departments and the Presidency to give us directions. The premier (David Makhura) has already spoken to us and we are ready to release the land. When they get back to us we will be able to give them the project plan,” he said.

Nawa said the field hospital would decrease the Covid-19 burden on the health system. “The country is constrained in terms of health-care workers; however, we are looking to hire new workers for the hospital,” he said.

New nurses would be trained to assist the "moderate and mild" patients to be accommodated there, and necessary equipment such as ventilators would be acquired.