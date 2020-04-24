Covid-19 In SA: How we are faring in battle against coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A look at South Africa's response to the coronavirus outbreak from the first case of Covid-19 on March to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the phased approach to ending the lockdown.

Thursday, March 5 First confirmed case of Covid-19 in SA announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; a patient who had returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy.

Monday, March 11

Global pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, late in 2019.

Tuesday, March 12

State of Disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first address to the nation. He declares a State of Disaster which includes closing schools early and an international travel ban.

Monday, March 23

Lockdown announced

Ramaphosa announces a 21-day lockdown, from midnight on March 26 to midnight on April 16.

Thursday, March 26

Eve of lockdown

Shopping frenzy and scramble by those outside the country or their home province to get back home.

Friday, March 27, Saturday, March 28

Days 1 and 2

SA reports its first two deaths from Covid-19; confirmed cases exceeds 1000. Security forces try to get people inside as long queues continue to form at supermarkets.

Sunday, March 29

Day 3

With physical church services banned, many go to online chats.

Monday, March 30

Day 4

Ramaphosa gives an update on the state of lockdown.

Tuesday, March 31

Day 5

International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor announces plans to assist stranded SA travellers.

Wednesday, April 1

Day 6

Sixty mobile testing units for SA; Pretoria’s plans for homeless continue with tents at the Caledonian and Pretoria West Rugby Stadium. UN warns that Covid-9 is the worst global crisis since World War II.

Thursday, April 2

Day 7

Mkhize announces testing roll-out. Minister of Co-operative Governance Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma amends regulations relating to funerals.

Friday, April 3

Day 8

More than 1 million confirmed cases worldwide; 1462 cases, five deaths in the country.

Saturday, April 4, Sunday, April 5

Days 9 and 10

The government renews calls for the law to be respected.

Monday, April 6

Day 11

MEC Panyaza Lesufi opens temporary homeless shelters in Pretoria.

Tuesday, April 7

Day 12

Ramaphosa suspends Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams after she broke the regulations.

Wednesday, April 8

Day 13

Further changes to taxi regulations. Department of Basic Education and SABC launch Coronavirus Covid-19 TV and radio curriculum programmes. China opens Wuhan after a 76-day lockdown.

Thursday, April 9

Day 14

A hundred days since China notified the WHO of a pneumonia outbreak. Ramaphosa announces extension to lockdown, until the end of April.

Friday, April 10 - Sunday, April 12

Day 15 to 17

Easter weekend. Online church services, Andrea Bocelli’s Music for Hope: Live from Duomo di Milano draws audience of 3 million; total views 32 million.

Monday, April 13

Day 18

More than 1 million Covid-19 cases worldwide. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the ministerial advisory committee, gives a presentation highlighting six stages of Covid-19 in South Africa.

Tuesday, April 14

Day 19

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s briefing on the economy warns of a deep recession.

Wednesday, April 15

Day 20

President Donald Trump announces suspension of US funding to the WHO. In SA, more hospital staff test positive. Special Cabinet meeting to discuss socio-economic recovery plan.

Thursday, April 16

Day 21

Globally, the number of cases exceeds 2 million. SA has 2506 confirmed cases and 34 deaths. Alcohol and cigarette ban remains.

Friday, April 17

Day 22

First day of extended lockdown. Testing in SA tops 100 000.

Monday, April 20

Day 25

606 462 employees have been processed and more than R1billion has been paid out by UIF for loss of income.

Tuesday, April 21

Day 26

3 465 cases in SA, 1199 in Gauteng. Ramaphosa orders full military deployment as part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 health crisis. A R500bn Covid-19 budget announced for social relief and economic support as part of second phase

Thursday, April 23

Day 28

3 953 cases in SA, 125 of them in Tshwane. Document circulates online ahead of Ramaphosa's briefing outlining risk-adjusted strategy to end lockdown.

Pretoria News