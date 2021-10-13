Covid-19 infections decrease rapidly in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is making progress in the battle against Covid-19, according to mayor Randall Williams. He called on residents to continue to get their vaccination. The metro recorded another weekly decrease, with new infections dropping below 500.

Williams said the City's most recent Covid-19 report indicated that active cases had dropped to 412 as of Monday, compared to 532 recorded last week. Tshwane also recorded a steady decrease in daily cases, which remained well below the 100 mark. There were 59 new cases on Friday, 42 on Saturday, 64 on Sunday and 33 on Monday. “The weekly trend of declining Covid-19 active cases is indeed good news for our Tshwane residents, especially considering the ferocity of the third wave where the City and the country at large witnessed record high infections rates,” Williams said.

“As the national government continues to relax Covid-19 regulations, it is important that we also play our part and stop the spread by adhering to all known safety protocols. “I also want to encourage all eligible residents to vaccinate. “Our City has over 50 public vaccination sites with highly professional staff that are trained to administer vaccines safely.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Covid-19 Ward-Based Outreach Campaign team was continuing with its education, screening, testing and vaccination of communities in the hotspots. He said hotspots were identified on a weekly basis through the City’s continued analytical exercise that zoomed into all townships and suburbs to determine where the spike of Covid-19 was, with a vision of instituting informed health programmes and awareness interventions. “The focus this week will be on Regions 1, 3 and 6, where the team will continue to spend two days at a specific venue. The City would like to urge all eligible persons to visit the sites for screening and testing or vaccination,” Mashigo added.