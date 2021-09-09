Covid-19 infections drop as vaccination stats rise in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has made significant progress in the battle against Covid-19. According to the latest figures, new infections have dropped to below 2 000 while vaccination numbers have increased.

Overall, recent figures show a positive drop to 1 963 new active cases this week compared with 2 601 last week. The City is continuing with ward-based outreach programmes targeting areas that seemed problematic. Mayor Randall Williams said he was encouraged to see the weekly decline of active cases.

However, he said it was important that people did not lower their guards. He said they should adhere to regulations and safety protocols. “Once again I would like to call on eligible residents to vaccinate. To get your Covid-19 vaccine shot, residents need to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System and take their identification details to any of the 43 vaccination sites in Tshwane. “It is no longer necessary to wait for an appointment. Once vaccinated, please store your vaccine card safely as you will need to bring it along for your follow-up vaccination.”

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City was impressed to see the steady increase in vaccination numbers, and was proud of the move to add two more vaccination sites. The new sites, in Ramotse Civic Hall in Hammanskraal and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, were expected to give people a nearby centre to go to get their jabs, according to Bokaba. “The current number of individuals who have received the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the City of Tshwane has steadily increased to 611 930.

“Of these, 424 996 have been fully inoculated either through the Johnson & Johnson single dose or two doses of Pfizer. “In eight days, between August 27 and September 3, a total of 63 159 people received their vaccinations. In the same period, the 30-39 years old age group recorded a 19 121 increase. The second highest age cohort is the 20-29, with 15 601 of them having visited the City’s vaccination sites to receive the jabs.

“The total number of individuals who have been fully vaccinated during the eight-day period is 62 357. The 40-49 years group saw an increase of 14 221 during the same period. The 50-59 and the 60 years and above recorded an increase of more than 8 000 and 3 500 respectively.” He said that overall the 60-year-olds and above remained the most vaccinated at 177 211 individuals, with 86.5 % (153 217) of them having been fully vaccinated. “The City would like to once more implore all eligible age groups to take advantage of the weekend vaccination programme added to accommodate people that are unable to vaccinate during weekdays due to work or other commitments,” he added.