Covid-19 lockdown has dire impact on those who cannot see – BlindSA

Covid-19 lockdown has dire impact on those who cannot see

Pretoria – While safety precautions for Covid-19 have changed the day-to-day life of everyone, they have made the lives of the visually impaired community, reliant on touch, even harder. It was for this reason the BlindSA organisation felt it could no longer sit back while they were being left out of government’s plans to inform and keep everyone safe. BlindSA chief executive Jace Nair said the blind community, especially women, had been facing challenges since the start of the lockdown which included a lack of information and training on how to deal with the situation. Nair said there had also been discrimination against the community with regards to food allocation distributed by the government, lack of personal protective equipment and sanitisers, and a lack of assisted devices. In fact, Nair said there had been an outright public exclusion from leadership positions and public decision-making.

This was notwithstanding that job security and unemployment among the partially sighted and blind women were higher than for sighted individuals in the country.

He said assistance from the police had also been lacklustre as often blind and visually impaired women had been turned away for being unable to identify perpetrators of crimes.

“Visually impaired women are generally informed by police officials at police stations that a case cannot be opened since the blind and visually impaired women cannot identify the alleged perpetrator.

“But taking into consideration that it is unlikely these blind and visually impaired women will regain sight, law enforcement agencies need to develop strategies and programmes because these women are also victims of gender-based violence, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, rape, and sexual, emotional and psycho-social abuse.”

Internationally, the Royal National Institute of Blind People also cited how two-thirds of visually impaired individuals felt they had become less independent since the start of the lockdown implemented by various governments.

The research results, released in May, indicated how physical distancing was virtually impossible for many blind and partially-sighted people, with inaccessible signage and fears about how the public would react to them, causing additional stress and worry.

It said 66% of blind and partially-sighted respondents who formed part of the research indicated they felt less independent now compared to before lockdown.

About 74% of respondents were concerned about getting access to food while 21% of people reported they had had to ration food.

About 26% stated they had struggled to get written information in a format they could read, and 17% said they had struggled to access online information.

They even used one example of a partially-sighted person’s distress in going out to buy necessities.

“It is very hard to know how to keep 2m away from people when you can’t judge distance. I can’t see the markings on the floor, so I have been shouted at and I ended up in tears.”

