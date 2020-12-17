Covid-19: MEC Jacob Mamabolo calls for social distancing at bus stations

Pretoria - MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, called on Pretoria’s bus operators to remember social distancing at their loading bays. Mamabolo said this to bus operators and companies during a surprise visit to monitor compliance for road safety laws and Covid-19 regulations at the Bosman Street bus rank on Tuesday afternoon. The visit was part of the government's goal to arrest the spread of the virus. Upon arrival, Mamabolo said he did not like the sight of crowds of people sitting and standing next to each other while waiting for buses. He said that could easily spread the virus.

He was, however, impressed by the bus service’s companies that provided sanitiser and ensured they did not allow people to be squeezed into small spaces that were not well ventilated.

He said it was imperative that such inspections be done unannounced so that the government could be adequately informed about the reality of what was happening at places frequented by large numbers of people.

Mamabolo said: “When I went to the bus service’s companies, I checked whether they had sanitisers and were practising social distancing.

“I went to the buses to check whether the passengers were sanitised before entering, were the commuters wearing masks and did they open the windows for ventilation.

“I will also monitor other bus stations so that we can compare the number of people travelling long distances with other years.

“So far, I’ve been told by the management that they have already picked up that there are fewer people travelling this year compared with the same period in previous years.”

Facility manager Matshepo Sekwala said although there were people travelling in large numbers this festive season, the number was actually a drop in the ocean compared with previous years.

“We believe this is because of the lockdown regulations and limitations,” she said.

