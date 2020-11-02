Covid-19: New App to bridge communication barriers between health-care providers, patients

Pretoria - A new mobile application to bridge communication barriers between health-care providers and patients has been developed. A collaboration between the CSIR and Aweza, the app comes at a time when innovative ideas are required to help fight Covid-19. CSIR digital audio-visual technologies research group leader Dr Karen Calteaux said the mobile application, AwezaMed Covid-19, featured localised speech technology such as speech recognition, machine translation and text-to-speech. She said it enabled health-care providers to access a phrase in English, translate it into any official South African language, and play the phrase in the selected language. “By bridging the communication barrier, the trust relationship between the health-care provider and patient can be improved. In addition, the patient’s experience and the health-care provider-patient confidentiality can be improved, and lives can possibly be saved.”

She added that they worked with health experts and the application was aimed at helping health-care workers to communicate with patients especially during Covid-19 screening and triage.

The application, developed with content pertaining to maternal health-care and obstetrics, had been enhanced with Covid-19-related content, and was available for download from Play Store.

“AwezaMed emanated from a project funded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, that strives to bridge language barriers between health-care practitioners and patients in clinics. A decision was taken to develop a version to address language barriers experienced by medical professionals working with Covid-19 patients,” said Calteaux.

She added that Aweza worked on any android smartphone.

Calteaux said it was common that the health-care provider and patient often did not share a common language. “Such problems result in serious issues such as incorrect diagnosis, misunderstanding of post-consultation self-care instructions, increased stress levels for the patient and general poorer patient experience.”

