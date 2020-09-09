Covid-19 shows need to optimise scarce nursing resources

THE COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for more training of nurses, Life Healthcare group nursing and quality executive Dr Sharon Vasuthevan said. She said the group - the second largest private hospital operator in South Africa - had implemented several strategies to assist during the pandemic, including the redeployment of staff across hospitals. The group had used nursing college educators and students in hospitals to fill in the gaps. Agency nurses were moved from one province to another as the surge in cases shifted around the country. Besides having a shortage of staff, she said they had to deal with absenteeism because of front-line staff becoming infected or exposed, and needing to take time off to recover and not infect others before returning to work.

“Losing any staff member for 14 days (in quarantine) is a long time. The redeployment of our own staff really helped us a lot,” she said.

She said agency nurses had been given longer term contracts and were currently employed on a needs basis, where they come when called to hospitals depending on patient intake.

Vasuthevan said the group had been able to up-skill existing staff to work in high care and ICU, which proved to be very successful.

“The ICU was very busy, so we are able to move our staff to those critical areas. There was a lot of effort put in to managing staff, but I must say, nursing has definitely taken centre stage in this pandemic.

“We saw how nurses stepped up, and it was wonderful to see how the media portrayed them positively,” she said.

“We want to attract young people in this profession because we feel there is a need for training more nurses, and bringing the younger group,” she said.

She explained that technology enablement in health care, specifically for nursing was something that was evolving in nursing care. Technology assisted patients during the pandemic when they were not allowed to have visitors.

This, Vasuthevan said, was the only way patients, including nurses, could stay in touch with their loved ones for vital emotional and psychological support.

Vasuthevan said they were hoping to use technology to tackle time-consuming administrative tasks, and make it easier for nurses who do a lot of admin.

“We are introducing technology at different levels. Over the years, we have introduced technology for various processes, but we definitely accelerated that implementation (during Covid-19) because our world is changing,” she added.